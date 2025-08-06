Intrust Bank NA Sells 291 Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its position in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 0.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth about $554,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.1% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 20.0% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 18,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $351.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eaton from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 490,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,214,632. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 7.1%

ETN opened at $357.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $352.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a fifty-two week low of $231.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.55%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

