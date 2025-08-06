Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 976 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 64,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,331,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,472,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,206,000 after buying an additional 2,703,613 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 417,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,826,000 after buying an additional 9,826 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 138,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,710,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5%

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $631.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $642.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $616.94 and a 200-day moving average of $589.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

