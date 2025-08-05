Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,254,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,049,000 after purchasing an additional 506,627 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,611,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,911,000 after purchasing an additional 774,664 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,084.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,460,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,853 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,346,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,631,000 after purchasing an additional 714,849 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,903,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,174,000 after purchasing an additional 778,433 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.23 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.67. The company has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

