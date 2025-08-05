Plan Group Financial LLC Purchases 4,364 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Plan Group Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 411.8% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 675.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

RPV stock opened at $91.69 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $80.40 and a one year high of $97.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

