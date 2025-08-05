Comparing Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) and Obic (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) and Obic (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.2% of Forrester Research shares are held by institutional investors. 40.4% of Forrester Research shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Forrester Research has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obic has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forrester Research 0 1 0 0 2.00 Obic 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Forrester Research and Obic, as reported by MarketBeat.

This table compares Forrester Research and Obic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forrester Research -21.53% 6.54% 2.76% Obic N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Forrester Research and Obic”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forrester Research $412.10 million 0.48 -$5.75 million ($4.70) -2.20 Obic $796.16 million 19.06 $426.50 million N/A N/A

Obic has higher revenue and earnings than Forrester Research.

Summary

Forrester Research beats Obic on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forrester Research

(Get Free Report)

Forrester Research, Inc. operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession. This segment delivers content, such as future trends, predictions, and market forecasts; deep consumer and business buyer data and insights; curated best practice models and tools to run business functions; operational and performance benchmarking data; and technology and service market landscapes and vendor evaluations. The Consulting segment provides consulting projects, include conducting maturity assessments, prioritizing best practices, developing strategies, building business cases, selecting technology vendors, structuring organizations, developing content marketing strategies and collateral, and sales tools; and advisory services. The Events segment hosts events related to business-to-business marketing, sales and product leadership, customer experience, security and risk, new technology and innovation, and data strategies and insights. The company sells its products and services through direct sales force in various locations. Forrester Research, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Obic

(Get Free Report)

OBIC Co.,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. It offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses. The company also provides system support services, including system operation support and maintenance, and hardware maintenance. In addition, it offers office automation services, such as sale of package software, and peripheral equipment and supplies, as well as engages in processing of printed materials. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.