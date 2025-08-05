Allianz SE Lowers Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Allianz SE decreased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Allianz SE’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Equity Residential by 51.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Equity Residential by 27.6% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Price Performance

NYSE:EQR opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a one year low of $59.41 and a one year high of $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.05.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Equity Residential had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $768.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a $0.6925 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $82.25 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

