Maxi Investments CY Ltd Buys New Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Maxi Investments CY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in CarMax by 2,310.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in CarMax by 49.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 38.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.67.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE KMX opened at $54.71 on Tuesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.53 and a 1 year high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.33.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $108,785.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,308.56. This represents a 35.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.