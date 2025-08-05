Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,080,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,619 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $77,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 73.7% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SRE opened at $83.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $95.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.75. The firm has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SRE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.58.

Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy

In related news, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $595,193.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,117.94. This trade represents a 32.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 1,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $126,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000. The trade was a 9.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sempra Energy

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

