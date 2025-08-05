iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 58.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,693 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.14 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.27.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.3847 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

