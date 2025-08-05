Advyzon Investment Management LLC Sells 25 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Advyzon Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,149,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,817,684,000 after buying an additional 1,207,787 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 65,631.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,225,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,508,636,000 after buying an additional 8,213,123 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,007,373,000 after buying an additional 71,874 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,033,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,703,667,000 after buying an additional 724,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Mastercard by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,124,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,698,264,000 after purchasing an additional 167,538 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $656.00 price target (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total value of $178,049.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,833,004.23. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total value of $601,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,064,815.17. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,753 shares of company stock valued at $20,351,084. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $569.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $564.69 and a 200-day moving average of $552.46. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $439.59 and a 1 year high of $594.71. The company has a market capitalization of $519.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

