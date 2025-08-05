Real Estate Stocks To Keep An Eye On – August 2nd

Bank of America, Wells Fargo & Company, D.R. Horton, Capital One Financial, and Charles Schwab are the five Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of companies that own, develop, manage or finance income-producing properties such as residential complexes, office buildings, shopping centers and industrial facilities. By investing in these equities—often including real estate investment trusts (REITs) and property developers—investors gain exposure to rental income, property value appreciation and regular dividend payouts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,302,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,411,248. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $49.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.27 and a 200 day moving average of $43.81. The company has a market capitalization of $343.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.80. 16,070,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,511,252. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $253.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $84.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.94.

D.R. Horton (DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $7.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.23. 7,146,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,724,252. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.45. The company has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.38. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $110.44 and a one year high of $199.85.

Capital One Financial (COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Shares of NYSE COF traded down $7.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.47. 4,793,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,819,390. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $232.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.49 billion, a PE ratio of 106.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Charles Schwab (SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.57. 9,790,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,649,078. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $99.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.96.

