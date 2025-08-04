Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys New Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Five Below by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $719,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,854 shares in the company, valued at $7,304,027.58. The trade was a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Jhunjhunwala sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $212,789.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,651.30. This trade represents a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,200 shares of company stock worth $1,740,209 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Five Below from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Five Below from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $133.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.06. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.38 and a 12 month high of $143.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.07.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $970.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.29 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

