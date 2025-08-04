GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 5,138 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,138 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 99.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,763.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $32.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.68. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.75 and a beta of 1.52. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $52.08.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $161.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.10 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 0.76%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 227.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on KLIC shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $53.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KLIC

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.