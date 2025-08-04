Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Position Raised by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 77.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,675 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $1,073,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 198,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after acquiring an additional 44,660 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 85,787 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $67.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $47.93 and a one year high of $110.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $953.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.