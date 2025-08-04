Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Has $781,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,750,000 after buying an additional 17,437 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.0% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.4% during the first quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. AGP Franklin LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the first quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 22,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Solidarity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.68.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,703,729.20. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,884,750. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $289.21 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.90 and a 52-week high of $301.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 28.73%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

