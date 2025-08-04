LPL Financial LLC Purchases 285,347 Shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 1,465.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 304,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,347 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF were worth $23,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000.

Get Vanguard Core Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of VCRB stock opened at $77.51 on Monday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.82 and a 52-week high of $79.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.61.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2886 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.