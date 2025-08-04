Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 358.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,866,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,320,000 after buying an additional 1,459,434 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Disc Medicine by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,217,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,170,000 after acquiring an additional 467,988 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,421,000 after acquiring an additional 262,690 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,579,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter worth about $5,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Disc Medicine in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Disc Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.73.

Disc Medicine Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IRON opened at $58.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 37.65, a current ratio of 37.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.82 and a 12-month high of $68.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.34.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 29,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $1,819,161.89. Following the sale, the director owned 647,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,447,711.94. The trade was a 4.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jean M. Franchi sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $119,829.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 63,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,441. This trade represents a 3.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,730 shares of company stock valued at $6,210,551. 4.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

