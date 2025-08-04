Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $797,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,648,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,455,000 after buying an additional 131,593 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 142,981 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,319,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,182,000 after buying an additional 644,976 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 54,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 20,903 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.28. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $17.16.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were given a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.