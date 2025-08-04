Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortress Biotech were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBIO. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 28.4% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 45,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 101.8% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 46,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 23,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FBIO opened at $1.81 on Monday. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $2.36. The firm has a market cap of $53.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.72.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops dermatology, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology products in the United States. The company markets dermatology products, such as Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne; Amzeeq for severe acne vulgaris; Zilxi, a topical foam; Exelderm cream and solution for topical use; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Luxamend; sulconazole nitrate cream and solution for tinea cruris and tinea corporis; and doxycycline hyclate tablet.

