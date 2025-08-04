HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 7,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 1,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALNY. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $329.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $304.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 19,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $5,904,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 48,948 shares in the company, valued at $14,978,088. This represents a 28.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.4%

ALNY opened at $401.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $318.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.67 and a beta of 0.25. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.87 and a 12 month high of $402.43.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 444.38% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $594.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.