Promising Energy Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 3rd

Tesla, Broadcom, Palo Alto Networks, Exxon Mobil, GE Vernova, Caterpillar, and Chevron are the seven Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, production, refining or distribution of energy resources—ranging from oil and natural gas to coal and renewable power. Their performance is closely tied to global supply and demand dynamics, commodity prices and regulatory or geopolitical developments. Investors use energy stocks to gain exposure to the broader energy sector and its sensitivity to economic cycles and policy shifts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $5.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $302.63. 88,785,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,739,856. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla has a twelve month low of $182.00 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $322.22 and a 200 day moving average of $311.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.33.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Broadcom stock traded down $5.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $288.64. The company had a trading volume of 21,405,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,995,794. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $306.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.10, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.56 and a 200-day moving average of $224.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

PANW stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.88. The stock had a trading volume of 16,231,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,730,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.95. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $210.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.29.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.61. The stock had a trading volume of 19,647,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,955,870. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.53. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

NYSE:GEV traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $656.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,074,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,011. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $530.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.97. GE Vernova has a one year low of $150.01 and a one year high of $677.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.76 billion, a PE ratio of 158.23, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.90.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

NYSE:CAT traded down $9.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $428.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,027,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,010. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $385.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.22. Caterpillar has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $441.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

CVX traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,704,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,271,876. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Chevron has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87.

