Banco Santander S.A. Has $3.22 Million Stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 79.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,241,000 after purchasing an additional 35,730 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $5,193,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Argus lowered their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.61.

Danaher Stock Down 0.0%

DHR stock opened at $197.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.16. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $279.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Danaher’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.23%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at $611,036,665.92. The trade was a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

