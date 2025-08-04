Gill Capital Partners LLC Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. EnRich Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 119,141 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $195.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.42. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.81 and a 52-week high of $218.66. The company has a market capitalization of $344.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.94, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.76.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 518.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 312.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on AbbVie from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.