Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 188 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Probity Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,960 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its position in Walmart by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after buying an additional 26,685 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 54,659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 33,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $1,404,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $1,258,031.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 945,434 shares in the company, valued at $90,619,848.90. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,148 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $2,815,113.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,451,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,896,799.42. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,912 shares of company stock valued at $13,863,813. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Get Our Latest Report on WMT

Walmart Trading Up 0.4%

WMT opened at $98.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The stock has a market cap of $785.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.86 and a 200-day moving average of $95.08.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.