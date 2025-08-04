Solar Stocks To Research – August 3rd

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, GE Vernova, Vistra, First Solar, Constellation Energy, and Quanta Services are the seven Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core businesses involve the development, manufacture, installation or operation of solar energy technologies—from photovoltaic panels to solar thermal systems. By investing in these stocks, individuals gain exposure to the rapidly growing renewable-energy sector and the shift toward cleaner power sources. Their performance is influenced by factors such as government incentives, technological advances and changes in energy policy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded down $5.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $302.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,785,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,739,856. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Tesla has a 52-week low of $182.00 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.93, a PEG ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.33.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $472.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,282,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,114. The business’s fifty day moving average is $485.54 and its 200-day moving average is $496.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $406.11 and a 1-year high of $542.07.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GE Vernova stock traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $656.66. 3,074,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,826,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.76 billion, a PE ratio of 158.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.90. GE Vernova has a fifty-two week low of $150.01 and a fifty-two week high of $677.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $530.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.97.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

VST traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,735,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,789,888. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. Vistra has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $213.05.

First Solar (FSLR)

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

First Solar stock traded up $9.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.97. 5,800,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634,193. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $116.56 and a fifty-two week high of $262.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Shares of Constellation Energy stock traded down $7.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $340.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,869,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $106.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Energy has a twelve month low of $155.60 and a twelve month high of $354.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $313.35 and a 200-day moving average of $275.01.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of PWR stock traded down $10.95 on Friday, hitting $395.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,094,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $424.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $375.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.93.

