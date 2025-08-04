Connable Office Inc. Sells 1,030 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Connable Office Inc. reduced its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 23.3% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $2,005,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 75.8% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 128,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 55,358 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 44.7% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 29,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabaud & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth approximately $531,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVO. Hsbc Global Res lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.67.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $48.23 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $139.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.63.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 34.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

