Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,478 Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 25,766 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CLIP opened at $100.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.25. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $100.02 and a 52 week high of $100.56.

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

