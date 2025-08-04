IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $2.51 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in S&P Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 74,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $544.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $520.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $509.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $427.14 and a one year high of $558.86.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $632.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.69.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

