Seelaus Asset Management LLC Invests $556,000 in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 587 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 76.5% in the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total value of $20,301,321.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,205 shares in the company, valued at $21,617,148. The trade was a 48.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total transaction of $4,978,539.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,571.86. The trade was a 55.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,093.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $980.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $959.00 to $1,210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,214.00 to $1,224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,151.21.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $1,091.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,040.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $981.35. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $773.74 and a 52 week high of $1,130.66. The stock has a market cap of $169.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.42.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 29.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

