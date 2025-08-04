Silver Coast Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Silver Coast Investments LLC reduced its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Aflac makes up about 0.4% of Silver Coast Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Silver Coast Investments LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AFL. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Aflac by 12,313.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,504,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,237,000 after buying an additional 1,491,951 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,296,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,753 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,250,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,154,000 after purchasing an additional 556,394 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $48,081,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $42,409,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Down 1.3%

AFL stock opened at $98.10 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $95.97 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aflac from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Aflac from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AFL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $290,675.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $711,149.60. This represents a 29.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $106,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,791.84. The trade was a 3.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,750 shares of company stock worth $4,304,295 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.