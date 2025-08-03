Cumberland Advisors Inc. Sells 11,400 Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 65.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,792 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Comcast by 9.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,163 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,706 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Arete Research raised Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on Comcast from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, New Street Research lowered their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.77.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $32.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.10. The company has a market cap of $121.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Corporation has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.43%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

