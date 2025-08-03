Cheviot Value Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth about $41,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 67.0% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 2.1%

AGI stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.27. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.51. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $31.00.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 22.99%. The company had revenue of $438.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 12.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGI. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Canada upgraded Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Alamos Gold from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

