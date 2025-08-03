Phocas Financial Corp. Trims Position in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 54.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,281 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.07% of Carpenter Technology worth $6,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRS. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Carpenter Technology

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 1,000 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.72, for a total transaction of $243,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $257.87 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 1 year low of $119.69 and a 1 year high of $290.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $755.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRS shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 12th.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

