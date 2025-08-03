Cheviot Value Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,161 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 575.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.45. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.67 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2698 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.