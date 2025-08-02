Loaded Lions (LION) Price Down 12% Over Last 7 Days

Loaded Lions (LION) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last week, Loaded Lions has traded 12% lower against the dollar. Loaded Lions has a market cap of $548.14 million and $497.74 thousand worth of Loaded Lions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loaded Lions token can currently be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loaded Lions alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113,716.66 or 1.00138511 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113,438.37 or 0.99903673 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Loaded Lions

Loaded Lions’ launch date was March 2nd, 2025. Loaded Lions’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,680,000,000 tokens. Loaded Lions’ official message board is crypto.com/en/product-news/lion-token-launch. The official website for Loaded Lions is loadedlions.com. Loaded Lions’ official Twitter account is @loadedlions_cdc.

Loaded Lions Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loaded Lions (LION) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Cronos platform. Loaded Lions has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 30,845,220,686 in circulation. The last known price of Loaded Lions is 0.01825463 USD and is down -7.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $665,891.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://loadedlions.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loaded Lions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loaded Lions should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loaded Lions using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loaded Lions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loaded Lions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.