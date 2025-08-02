Bayforest Capital Ltd Makes New $170,000 Investment in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,730 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.2% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 260,898 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after acquiring an additional 15,132 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 125.5% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 498,511 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $45,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 30,219 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,027 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $86.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.73 and a 200-day moving average of $94.58. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $72.72 and a 52-week high of $117.46.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 105.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBUX

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.