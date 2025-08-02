Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Vantage Financial Partners LLC

Vantage Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of META opened at $750.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $450.80 and a 12 month high of $784.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $701.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $645.68.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.19%.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 22,449 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.85, for a total value of $14,296,645.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,393.55. The trade was a 94.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,874 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total transaction of $4,532,440.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,181,574.40. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,980 shares of company stock worth $105,708,832. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $905.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price (up from $725.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $650.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Meta Platforms from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $820.32.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

