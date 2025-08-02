Analyzing Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) and Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

Risk & Volatility

Highway has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ampco-Pittsburgh has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.2% of Highway shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of Ampco-Pittsburgh shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of Highway shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.6% of Ampco-Pittsburgh shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Highway and Ampco-Pittsburgh”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highway $7.41 million 0.98 $110,000.00 $0.02 82.75 Ampco-Pittsburgh $418.30 million 0.15 $440,000.00 $0.22 14.09

Ampco-Pittsburgh has higher revenue and earnings than Highway. Ampco-Pittsburgh is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Highway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Highway and Ampco-Pittsburgh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highway 1.43% 1.63% 1.01% Ampco-Pittsburgh 1.04% 5.89% 0.79%

Summary

Ampco-Pittsburgh beats Highway on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Highway

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM. The company also trades in plastic injection products; and manufactures and assembles automation equipment. Its products are used in the manufacture of products, such as photocopiers, laser printers, print cartridges, electrical connectors, electrical circuits, vacuum cleaners, LED power supplies, stepping motors, pumps for dishwashers, and other washing machine components. In addition, the company assists customers in the design and development of the tooling used in the metal and plastic manufacturing process, as well as provides an array of other manufacturing and engineering services, including metal stamping, screen printing, plastic injection molding, pad printing, and electronic assembly of printed circuit boards. It operates in Hong Kong and China, Europe, North America, and other Asian countries. Highway Holdings Limited was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sheung Shui, Hong Kong.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments. The FCEP segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and, forged engineered products that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot strip mills, medium/heavy section mills, roughing mills, and plate mills; and forged engineered products for narrow and wide strip and aluminum mills, back-up rolls for narrow strip mills, and leveling rolls and shafts. The ALP segment produces custom-engineered finned tube heat exchange coils and related heat transfer products for various industries, including OEM/commercial, nuclear power generation, and industrial manufacturing; custom-designed air handling systems for institutional, pharmaceutical, and general industrial building markets; and manufacture centrifugal pumps for the fossil fueled power generation, marine defense, and industrial refrigeration industries. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

