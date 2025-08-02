Barings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Barings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,964 shares during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals accounts for 0.9% of Barings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Barings LLC owned about 0.10% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $36,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,529,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,995,000 after purchasing an additional 863,306 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,424,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,057,000 after purchasing an additional 447,702 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,512,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,876,000 after purchasing an additional 355,533 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $263,810,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,593,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,459,000 after purchasing an additional 137,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WPM shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 0.7%

WPM opened at $92.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.73, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.39. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $53.05 and a 12 month high of $96.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.23.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 42.45%. The company had revenue of $470.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.53%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.