3,872 Shares in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Bought by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 66.7% during the first quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 170.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dollar General from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $108.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.39. Dollar General Corporation has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $126.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.04%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $718,223.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,646,027.76. The trade was a 13.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $222,497.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,261,619. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

