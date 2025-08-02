Howland Capital Management LLC Has $870,000 Position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,873 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $86.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.73 and a 200-day moving average of $94.58. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $72.72 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The firm has a market cap of $98.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 105.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Baird R W cut shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.27.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

