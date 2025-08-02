10,036 Shares in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Bought by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 0.3% during the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 159,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 67.0% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 72,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 9.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

AGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Shares of AGI opened at $24.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.33 and its 200-day moving average is $25.23. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $438.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.61 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

