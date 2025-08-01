Research Analysts Offer Predictions for IIPR Q2 Earnings

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 29th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk expects that the company will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Innovative Industrial Properties’ current full-year earnings is $8.28 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 50.30%. The firm had revenue of $71.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

IIPR opened at $51.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.32. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $138.35. The company has a current ratio of 10.73, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,469,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,747,000 after acquiring an additional 45,617 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 435,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,047,000 after acquiring an additional 74,342 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,799,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $22,635,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 278,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,529,000 after acquiring an additional 38,832 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.