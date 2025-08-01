Desjardins Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Savaria

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins increased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Savaria in a report issued on Wednesday, July 30th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Savaria’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Savaria’s FY2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get Savaria alerts:

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Savaria has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.83.

Savaria Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of SIS stock opened at C$19.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.90. Savaria has a 1-year low of C$14.97 and a 1-year high of C$23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.31.

Insider Transactions at Savaria

In related news, Director Alain Tremblay sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.61, for a total transaction of C$196,092.00. Company insiders own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

Savaria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savaria Corp designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility. Its products include home elevators, wheelchair lifts, commercial elevators, ceiling lifts, stairlifts, and van conversions. The company’s operating segments are the Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling, divisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.