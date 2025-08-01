What is KeyCorp’s Forecast for Exagen Q3 Earnings?

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Exagen in a report released on Tuesday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight expects that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exagen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Exagen’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Exagen from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Exagen in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Exagen in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of XGN stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $184.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.58. Exagen has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $9.10.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Exagen had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 130.38%. The business had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.25 million.

Institutional Trading of Exagen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Exagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Exagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Exagen by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Huntleigh Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exagen by 16.8% in the first quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 83,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

