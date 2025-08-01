Q3 Earnings Estimate for Tigo Energy Issued By HC Wainwright

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) – HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tigo Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.10). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tigo Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tigo Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of Tigo Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Tigo Energy Trading Down 10.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:TYGO opened at $1.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.99. Tigo Energy has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Tigo Energy had a negative return on equity of 337.61% and a negative net margin of 69.01%. The business had revenue of $24.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 million.

About Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy, Inc provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities.

