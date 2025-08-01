N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 254 The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 14,497 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 45.3% in the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 16.5% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $107.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $93.30 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28, a PEG ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.31.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.06. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a positive return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $134.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,894.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,544.25. This trade represents a 37.84% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

