Heritage Wealth Advisors Trims Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AptarGroup were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in AptarGroup by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 1,671 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $255,312.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,135.52. The trade was a 13.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $503,646.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 33,963 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,433.06. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,983,798. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.60.

AptarGroup Trading Up 0.2%

ATR stock opened at $157.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.70. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $178.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $966.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 32.85%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

