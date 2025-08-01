Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 118.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $1,331,000. DLK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 914,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $238,316,000 after acquiring an additional 19,250 shares during the period. Finally, Nutshell Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $2,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $295.10 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $340.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.27.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

