First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Shares Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG). In a filing disclosed on June 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in First Watch Restaurant Group stock on May 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) on 7/1/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) on 7/1/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) on 6/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) on 6/30/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) on 6/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 6/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 6/27/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) on 6/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) on 6/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) on 6/26/2025.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average is $17.80. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $22.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.71, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $282.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.98 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.03%. First Watch Restaurant Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth $39,095,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,524,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,582,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,057,000 after purchasing an additional 958,417 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,506,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 3,919.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 834,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,900,000 after buying an additional 814,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FWRG. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays raised their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Watch Restaurant Group

In related news, major shareholder International L.P. Advent sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $66,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,689,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,939,824.80. This trade represents a 23.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

